A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking on why she lost interest in a guy she was crushing on has surfaced online

In the video, she noted that her feelings for him died after he said his biggest achievement in life was buying an AC

Netizens who saw the video were not happy with her comment and addressed her in the comments section

A University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) student has opened up on why she rejected a love proposal from a young man.

Speaking in a video, she noted that she was at the talking stage with this young ma, trying to get to know him better.

The young lady noted that during one of their conversations, she asked the gentleman what his biggest achievement in life was.

To her dismay, the young man stated that buying an Air Conditioner was his biggest achievement. She noted that the statement put her off and she cut links with him since she realised after that comment that he was not the one for her

Netizens react to UPSA lady's comment

Netizens who saw the video greeted the lady’s comment with mixed reactions. While some stated her her reason for rejecting the young man was valid, others said it was void.

@Iam_Monney wrote:

"What do you expect a uni boy to achieve at that age?? That guy will get married soon, have kids with beautiful family and this lady will still be hovering around town in a skimpy dress hoping to bag rich dude."

@philip_jaye wrote:

An achievement is relative and can be materialistic if you ask me. See nothing wrong here. She could have asked him why he thinks that buying an AC is an achievement."

@DynastyLaryea wrote:

“Interesting, why is an AC your greatest achievement? The convo could have gotten more interesting. Listen to his reason and decide. But well everybro then ein feeling be different so."

