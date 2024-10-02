Shatta Wale has patched things up with social media influencer Kaly Jay after a heated back-and-forth with him on X

The beef was over the recent demonstrations against illegal mining in the country, with Shatta Wale accusing the young man of pushing the youth to engage in protests that could bring them harm

Reacting to a post by a fan, the musician disclosed that he had spoken to Kaly Jay behind closed doors, adding that they had settled their differences

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale and social media influencer Kaly Jay have resolved their differences after a public clash on X, sparked by disagreements over recent protests against illegal mining and the call for the release of Democracy Hub protesters.

The tension began when Shatta Wale criticized Kaly Jay for encouraging the youth to join protests without physically participating. Shatta Wale expressed concern that Kaly Jay was pushing young people into potentially dangerous situations while remaining behind the scenes.

The protests have focused on illegal mining, a major issue in the country that has caused environmental harm and affected communities.

Shatta Wale's comments triggered a heated back-and-forth between the two, with many social media users chiming in.

However, in a recent response to a fan's post, Shatta Wale disclosed that he had spoken to Kaly Jay privately. According to the musician, they discussed their differences and came to an understanding, putting an end to the dispute.

Shatta Wale's truce with Kaly Jay ignites chatter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ambitiousvilla_ said:

"Oh I see than make keep the rest of my receipt and free him"

bandanadisciple wrote:

"I love that my King Kalyjay be one guy, I no want make you have problem plus am. He’s a very good guy❤️🙏"

Ghnathaniel reacted:

"@gyaigyimii please is this true. The public is concerned 🥷"

