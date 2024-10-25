Quecy Official, in an interview, shared that he has made significant income from creating content on social media

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Quecy Official has opened up about the financial benefits of content creation on social media.

Quecy Official speaks about social media earnings

In an interview with actor Kwaku Manu on his YouTube show, Quecy Official shared that his higher academic certificates had not fetched any significant money since he completed his tertiary education.

He said that his university education provided him with only knowledge and not substantial financial gains. According to him, the high unemployment rate in Ghana made it impossible for him to find a job after school.

He said:

"I am not making my money from my certificates. I gained knowledge from my university education, but it does not pay me directly. The system was choked after I completed school because nobody wanted to retire."

Quecy Official said that despite being currently employed by a corporate job, he earns more income from creating content on his social media platforms.

The TikToker noted that his monthly salary from his corporate job alone is insufficient to meet his daily needs.

He advised parents to encourage their children's extracurricular activities and invest in their talents while they continue schooling to help them make money and polish their abilities.

The social media influencer said he does not desire to pursue a PhD or Master's programme in Ghana as it would not benefit him.

Quecy Official shared that he recently encountered a former colleague, one of the most intelligent persons in his class, who works as a bartender and earns a GH₵ 600 monthly salary at a joint in Kumasi.

Quecy Official's comments stir reactions

Many Ghanaians agreed with Quecy Official's remarks on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Wild commented:

"This is why I didn't go to the university. I am now using a heavy-duty machine and the money I am gaining every week will shock you."

Maame Ama Sika commented:

"It’s sad watching this video as an unemployed graduate from the same university he completed 😓😓."

Madam Noire commented:

"As a doctor, I agree with him. Support your kids' creative careers oo! If you want them to have a good life, don't focus on “traditional” careers. The world has changed."

Ultimate Roofing Limited commented:

"I know one graduate from KNUST selling boiled eggs with his mum at the central market in Kejetia right now as I am talking. It is very painful 😳😳😳."

BraUg commented:

"It's serious, but he is very right."

