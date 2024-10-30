The East Legon accident that killed two adolescent females has landed Prophet Salifu Amoako and his family in court

The young victims, Maame Dwomoh Boaten and Justine Agbenu, died after a Jaguar driven by Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son ran into their car on October 12, 2024

The prophet appeared in court again today with a new plea to shield his son's reputation

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, his wife, and Sales Assistant Linda Owusu-Bempah were spotted in court today, October 30, 2024.

The renowned televangelist and the two others facing charges for allowing an unlicensed person, 16-year-old Elrad Salifu Amoako, to drive.

This is their second time in court after Elrad's reckless driving incident in East Legon on October 12, 2024.

Salifu Amoako prays to the court

Reports by GHOneTV indicate that Bishop Salifu Amoako tabled a plea to the court to instruct the media and the police to stop distributing images of his juvenile son.

The televangelist recently established in a sermon that the infamous East Legon crash, which killed Maame Dwomoh and Justine Agbenu, was purely an accident; therefore, his son deserved some leniency from the public.

Meanwhile, the victim's relatives maintain that Elrad Salifu Amoako, who reportedly caused the accident, has to face the full might of the law.

Netizens react to Salifu Amoako's plea

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Salifu Amoako's plea to the court.

ridowills268 said:

But couldn’t train your son to refrain from driving without license? Joke country

worlaliwalkedwithgod wrote:

When we're done with you, your son's pictures will be the least of your problems

aidenczn noted:

this bishop never heard of King Solomon? and what he prayed for?

Salifu Amoako Elrad declared unfit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) had recently declared Elrad Salifu Amoako unfit for interrogation.

A signed document by Dr Fred Salawu, the Orthopedic and trauma surgeon at UGMC, noted that the teenager had split skin grafting of his post-traumatic ulcer and was currently mobilising non-weight bearing on his right leg.

