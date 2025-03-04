Ibrahim Kwarteng has got tongues wagging after he reacted to the demise of Joana Yabani while giving his thoughts on the matter

Speaking on the matter, he opined that the alleged actions carried out by the main suspect seem to show that he is not mentally stable

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by Ibrahim Kwarteng on the issue

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has provided a new twist amid the brouhaha surrounding the death of Joana Yabani.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Ibrahim Kwarteng, reacting to the circumstances surrounding the demise of Joana Yabani, opined that the main suspect, Daniel Tuffour, now in police custody, may not be mentally stable.

He said reports that Daniel Tuffour wrote a mid-semester exam the next day after allegedly ending the life of his girlfriend created the impression that he might be mentally deranged.

"According to reports, after killing the lady, he stayed next to the body for 14 minutes. For me, I don't understand. What could make me understand is that the guy may be mentally deranged."

"Because if his mind works, listening to the surprising incident: he wore the same dresses he allegedly used during that act to write his exams. If you have a conscience, if you are sane, there is no way that you kill someone and immediately go sit comfortably and write an exam. They should look at the answers he provided in that exam. If he was able to write, then it confirms the suspicions we have that the guy may not be okay", he said in the video.

He concluded by asking if it would be possible for the police to check the mental health of Daniel Tuffour to ascertain if he was sane.

"I think the police, if possible, they could recommend a checkup for the guy to find out whether he is really sane", he said in the video.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 30,000 views and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kwarteng's comments on Joana's passing

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed sorrow over the demise of Joana Yabani. Others also called out Daniel Tuffour over his alleged involvement in Joana Yabani's death.

@ladyb4574 indicated:

"He's narcissistic. Narcissists have zero empathy. No feelings. Very controlling. The world rotates around them. When you see one, run, run, run."

@darkwahjoshua30 stated:

"Hmm, anger is a spirit; if u don't control urself, it will end your life."

@statef_inertia stated:

"I love the fact that men are the ones talking about this more. And you can see those who are very concerned and those who just want to trend. May God save us. Woe to the women always seeking after men's validation and will do anything to break other women over that. They will learn in a hard way."

Daniel Tuffour remanded for two weeks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Tuffor had been remanded into police custody for two weeks.

This came after he was arraigned before the Kumasi District Court on February 28, 2025.

The next hearing has been slated for March 17, 2025.

