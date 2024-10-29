Dr Fred Salawu, the Orthopedic and trauma surgeon at UGMC, has released Prophet Salifu Amoako's son Elrad Salifu Amoako's medical report

The doctor shared details about Elrad's injuries and noted that he was not fit for interrogation in the case of his reckless driving that resulted in the passing of two 12-year-old girls

Many people shared diverse opinions in the comment section, with many praying for justice to be served

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) says that despite Prophet Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, being discharged from the hospital, he was unfit for interrogation.

The ghastly East Legon accident, which took place on October 12, 2024, claimed the lives of two teenage girls, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten, due to his reckless driving.

Salifu Amoako's son's medical report

A signed document by Dr Fred Salawu, the Orthopedic and trauma surgeon at UGMC, noted that Elrad was brought into the health facility on October 12, 2024.

Dr Salawu noted that Elrad was referred from the Legon Hospital with an open right ankle dislocation and facial lacerations.

He further stated that due to the tragic East Legon accident, there was a brief period of loss of consciousness, which was managed by both the plastic and orthopaedic surgeons.

"He had debridement, spanning right ankle external fixation and a flap cover on 14th October 2024. Findings at surgery were; 1. An open right ankle joint dislocation with an unstable joint (Gastillo III B) and 2. Tear of the anterior and posterior talofibular and calcaneofibular ligaments," the statement said.

The Orthopedic and trauma surgeon noted in Elrad's medical report that on October 21, 2024, the teenager had split skin grafting of his post-traumatic ulcer.

He further stated that the 16-year-old was currently mobilising non-weight bearing on his right leg. Adding that, Elrad was discharged on October 28, 2024, to be reviewed on an O.P.D basis.

"He is currently not fit to be sent to the police station for interrogation. When he is done with treatment, I will inform you accordingly."

Reactions to Elrad's medical report

Many people in the comment section prayed that justice would be served for the two 12-year-old victims who lost their lives.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Elrad's medical report:

@OfficialBigkay said:

"Soon, his parents will probably fly him to Europe, and the case will be dismissed. This is the reality we live in; the less privileged often lose. We hope justice is served."

@skkutu said:

"Let’s relax, he will get well soon and interrogations will start …"

@Hajjyass70 said:

"What kind country this Yaa Allah 😤 May we never be victims 🤲🏽"

John Dumelo advocates for speed ramps

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian politician John Dumelo attended the funeral of the late Justine Agbenu, who died in the ghastly accident at East Legon.

Speaking to the media, he spoke about the urgent need for speed ramps to be built at the accident scene in East Legon.

Many people agreed with his statements, while others consoled the bereaved family in the comment section.

