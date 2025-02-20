A video of a journalist at Angel FM reacting to Kofi Adoma's health condition has gone viral

He lamented that the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II had not visited Kofi Adoma since the unfortunate incident happened

He opined that the neglect from Dormaaahene in the wake of Kofi Adoma's health condition was not a good look

A journalist at Angel FM has expressed his disappointment in the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II in the wake of Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Kojo Sebor, who was hosting his show Angel Drive, called out the Dormaahene over his lack of interest in the celebrated broadcaster's health condition.

Delving into details, Kojo Sebor expressed astonishment after learning that the revered traditional ruler had not paid a visit to Kofi Adoma, especially considering that the latter got injured during the coverage of the Kwafie festival in Dormaa.

"I am highly disappointed in the people of Dormaa, forget that he works at Angel, he is a Bono native. He attended a festival and suffered a tragic fate as this yet I haven't even heard anything from the Dormahene's quarters."

"I can say that not even the Dormahene has taken a step to go and visit him. He has not visited him and I can say that on authority. He has not made any attempt to go and see him which is very very disappointing. If this is how we want to live in this country then everyone would mind his business because it is not worth sacrificing ourselves for each other. He did not go there to seek glory, the glory will come to you and you are the leader of those people and you are supposed to come out and say something, show concern, and make a move, it is very disappointing.

Kojo Sebor who seemed displeased at the point also wondered why the person behind the dastardly act on Kofi Adoma was not being investigated.

"Nobody can tell me it was a mistake and I am very disappointed in the people of Dormaa especially the Dormaahene quarters. I know they would see this video and I expect them to come out and say something for the Bono royal who has suffered this fate. In as much as he works with Angel he is there to uplift the image of Dormaa. So if something of this nature happens can't you come out and talk about it.," he said looking sad.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Manu analyses Kofi Adoma's shooting incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu also waded into Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

The Kumawood actor in a video shared his concerns regarding the handling of the rifle by the gunman during the festival.

Kwaku Manu expressed disappointment with the lack of care and attention from the individual who fired the gun after the incident occurred.

