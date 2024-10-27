Bullgod has weighed in on Bishop Salifu Amoako's recent remarks about his son's accident, which took the 12-year-old girls on United Showbiz

The artiste manager said that Bishop Salifu Amoako made a foolish statement at the wrong time and place

Bishop Salifu Amoako, in a sermon to his church members, claimed that the East Legon crash was an accident and not intentional

Artiste manager Bullgod has criticised Bishop Salifu Amoako's recent remarks about his son's accident, which claimed the lives of two teenagers, Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu.

Bishop Salifu Amoako claimed that the tragic car crash attracted public attention because of his high-profile reputation as a religious leader in Ghana during a sermon preaching at his church.

He also maintained that the unfortunate incident was an accident and that his son, Elrad, did not intentionally take the lives of the teenagers.

Bullgod criticises Bishop Salifu Amoako's remarks

In a discussion on the United Showbiz show, artiste manager Bullgod said Bishop Salifu Amoako made a 'foolish' statement.

The Bullhaus Entertainment CEO stated that the man of God did not say anything bad, but his remarks came at the wrong time and place.

He said:

"His statement was a very foolish one. I am not insulting him. What he said does not make sense. If you probe into the matter, he did not say anything bad, but the timing was not right."

Bullgod said that Bishop Salifu Amoako should not have made the remarks a few days after he knelt to ask for forgiveness from the accident victims' families and Ghanaians.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bullgod's criticism of Salifu Amoako

Bullgod's criticisms of Bishop Salifu Amoako's remarks triggered reactions from some Ghanaians, who agreed with him. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Oben_2020 commented:

"Let's call a spade a spade."

fiifiattadxb commented:

"Ah, but why’s she trying to stop Bulldog from saying things in his own way? It’s quite unfortunate that Osofo said a foolish thing — something he might not have said on a good day. So, it is only proper that we remind him that, pressure or not, what he said was not a wise thing to say."

MnMZones commented:

"Well, I wouldn't have been that blunt but no lies detected."

RevenGe630613 commented:

"Bulldog is talking facts."

ConstanceO2526 commented:

"It is true, the timing wasn’t right and that makes his words foolish, let’s call a spade a spade."

EmpressMenen88 commented:

" Yes indeed. It was a foolish one. I wish he would keep mute cause at this time, the families are still in pain, and the public is so annoyed right now."

