A video of a young Ghanaian woman reflecting on her life's decision has left many sad on social media

In a video on TikTok, she opened up about how she desired to be a nurse but ended up as a market woman

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared words of encouragement with her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian woman triggered an emotional reaction from many after she took to social media to open up about her failed life ambitions.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment the young lady reflected on her life decisions.

Ghanaian lady opens up on her failed ambition as a nurse in trending video. Photo credit: @tymer1234/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video's caption, she made it known that, as a child, she always desired to work as a nurse.

She said life took an unexpected twist, causing her to end up as a market woman instead of what she had envisaged.

"When I was a child my future career was a nurse, Now see life turned me to be a market woman", the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians encourage the woman

Social media users who took to the video's comment section urged the young woman not to look down on her work as a market woman.

qweku bill reacted:

"What about who dreamt of being a doctor and she/he is in the graveyard 🪦 now. let appreciate God for his mercies endures forever He works verily in his own time."

SusanYaaElorm added:

"I wanted to be police now i do mobile money. A WIN IS A WIN medo.God got u."

sheilaadjei968 added:

"It’s never too late, sis. Just believe in yourself and make preparations for that kk,and I believe that you still have the chance to offer that career.

Lady unhappy as she becomes a Kenkey seller

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady cried out regretfully after failing to further her education.

She posted a video of herself on TikTok, where she was captured by the roadside working as a Kenkey seller.

She explained that although all her friends from senior high school were furthering their education, she decided to work as a Kenkey seller.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh