A video of a young lady opening up on her life after school has gone viral on social media

She shared a video of her graduation from university and her current reality as a market seller

Many people who thronged the comment on the video shared varied opinions on the lady's hustle

A Ghanaian lady who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is trending after she joined an online trend.

She posted a TikTok video of herself on graduation, looking visibly excited and dancing with joy after bagging a bachelor's degree in Linguistics.

KNUST graduate turns market trader Photo credit: @dianaquansah/TikTok

The video then showed her current reality she was working as a trader at a market.

The look and demeanour of the young graduate in the photos made it evident that she was very exhausted.

The video, which was sighted had raked in over 11,000 likes and 920 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who commented on the video urged the KNUST graduate not to give up on her hustle with many people also wondering what job opportunities exist for her.

Nana Kwame

Linguistics de3 agyes3 Manhyia ooodon’t mind me

jodel stories replied:

wait ooo bsc Accounting kraa is selling boxer shorts na linguistics..

jodel stories stated:

linguistics and you didn't try manhyia Palace for okyeame position

alexmensah89 stated:

At the end your Degree is safe and your work too a very hardworking girl much love

Nana mandhem commented:

Waa look you did linguistics so what again do you want to do

Kwabena_Adomako reacted:

What do you want to use the linguistics for ? Unless okyeame o

user7223656689118 wrote:

How do you expect to get a job with linguistics

KojoAsiedu replied:

U can go to the teaching field with linguistics if u want

Mz Essien reacted:

Those asking what she can do with linguistics do you people really research?? It has so many avenues please maybe not in Ghana but it will pay off soon my dear

