Maame Betty, a Ghanaian woman in the UK, shared her views on marriage, stressing that many women marry without adequate financial and personal preparation

She warned that relying on marriage as a means of liberation can lead to disappointment, urging women to achieve financial stability and self-fulfilment beforehand

Maame Betty also stated that marriage should be a partnership, not a dependency and said women should focus on building themselves up before they walked down the aisle

A Ghanaian woman living in the United Kingdom has shared her opinions about marriage and the preparation needed before getting married.

Maame Betty said many people, especially ladies, got married for the wrong reason, and that ultimately affected their union in the years ahead.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Maame Betty said most women do not prepare in all spheres of life, especially the financial aspect, before getting married and that goes a long way to harm them in the future.

According to her, many women see marriage as a means of liberation, but that is not the case. Many also believe their husbands will care for them and as a result, they fail to become financially stable before getting married.

“Marriage is not the only option for a financially poor woman. Most people believe marriage will liberate them, but that is not the case. You will be disappointed and ask for a divorce at the tiniest mistake.”

Maame Betty encouraged women to ensure their financial stability and personal fulfilment before they get married.

“Don’t marry because you need a man to take care of you. A man wants help mate, so build yourself up as a woman.”

Netizens comment on tips on marriage

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Maame Betty’s views on marriage and what women should do first.

@salomeykoi8963 said:

"Well spoken as usual mama Betty."

@mawunyokpogli wrote:

"Good advice thank you madam ❤"

@leticiaadu-gyamfi5387 said:

"We're really getting somewhere with the VALUE of a woman in marriage o9. Have always had that notion with all humility oo But who will believe THIS NOBLE IDEA/NOTION. Bravo Betty. DJN ❤❤"

@PaulAidoo-lj1uu wrote:

"Madam, the young lady (I STAND FOR MEN), Did you watch her video, I think she did very well giving a lot of information about things that we the men should look for before even dating a women and some of the questions that we should ask and things that we should look for, that was eye opening."

