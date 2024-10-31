A Ghanaian lady is trending after a video of her lamenting about the high cost of rent went viral

She questioned landlords in Accra on why they price their homes so high, even in student-populated areas

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section have shared different opinions on the concerns raised by the lady

A Ghanaian lady has resorted to social media to vent her frustration over the exorbitant rates charged by landlords as rent in Accra.

In a video that has since gone and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @chelsica_kelly0, who was in a bad mood, did not mince words as she called out landlords regarding their rent prices.

Young Ghanaian lady cries out of rent in Accra, calls out landlords in video. Photo credit: @chelsica_kelly0/TikTok

She lamented that some landlords charge as high as GH¢2000 a month for rent, even in Madina, which she describes as a student-populated area.

Obviously displeased, she lamented that these same landlords will complain if people resort to uncouth ways to raise money to pay their exorbitant rent charges.

"Now, it is even advisable to stay with your boyfriends rather than to live alone …. God knows how girls without sugar daddies who solely depend on salary are coping in this Accra … yet no one seems to be concerned about it. Hmmm it's very heartbreaking," she wrote in the caption of her video."

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 3000 likes and 700 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to rent in Accra

Social media users who commented on the video commended the lady for speaking up on this issue.

michaelnelly reacted:

"Go for the one u can afford and stop giving urself and ur peers pressure coz at the end of the day u suffer alone, rent the one u can pay period."

Larryowusi added:

"Blame that so called agents they are the people that gives the landlords that ideas to increase the rent and most of them are living in their parents house."

Seyorm indicated:

"Just are houses for every budget, just get the once within your budget .Landlord or landlady’s have not done anything.Check the price of building materials."

Man questions Ghanaian landlords

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man has questioned why Ghanaian landlords charge Nigerians higher amounts than they take from Ghanaians.

In the video, he asked whether it was because Nigerians were perceived to be richer or other reasons accounted for it.

Several Ghanaians who saw the video commented on the post, attempting to explain why they thought Ghanaian landlords did that.

