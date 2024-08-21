A young Ghanaian man said he wouldn't want a woman with less than GH¢14,000 in her account, considering it an essential requirement

He believes financial strength is essential in a relationship and prefers thoughtful and expensive gifts

Several people who commented on his post agreed with his stance, and some also mentioned what they look out for

A young Ghanaian has shared the one quality he would not compromise on when searching for a partner.

The young man said he wants someone with several other qualities, but this must be met even if the lady he likes meets all other standards.

Young Ghanaian man says his partner must have at least GH¢14,000. Photo credit: Thomas Barwick & Richard Darko

In a post on X, @MisterChances said he cannot date a lady with less than GH¢14,000 in her account. He believes every lady must have this amount of money in order to be in a love relationship.

“Personally I can’t date any girl who doesn’t have at least Ghc 14k in her account, I think that’s a basic requirement for a lady.”

He explained why he looked at the financial strength of a lady before dating her.

“Cos if you no have at least 14k you go post me on my birthday and write plenty things and send fake supreme boxer shorts and Chase Deer singlets,” @MisterChances said.

He added that he prefers items from Lanvin.

Comments on young man's requirement in a woman

Several people who commented on his post supported his requirements. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions. Read them below:

@fs_reggie said:

“them for show we 30k for bank account and 20k for momo before we go continue”😮‍💨

@khurtis_kharter wrote:

“And a car cos I can’t be taking trotro everyday”

@Kojo_tagor said:

“In this economy 14k is small”

@akosua_amoabea wrote:

“Very basic and very demure. I understand you”

@nemiemma said:

“If then ma boy bi I know de3 he scooter sef he no get .💀🤦🏽‍♂️”

@AnsahLewis wrote:

“LANVIN original one😉”

Student shares qualities she wants in a man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a female UPSA student shared the qualities she needs in a man.

The student explained that she drives a Bentley and, therefore, needs a man with money to take care of her.

Her comments sparked reactions on social media, with some questioning her alleged expensive car.

