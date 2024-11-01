A Ghanaian man named Henry shared how his ex-girlfriend ended their relationship over financial issues and married someone else a month later

The heartbreak drove him to focus on making more money, and after two years, he eventually moved on

Henry said he has since found a new partner and hopes to settle down with her soon

Henry, a Ghanaian man living in Dubai, has recounted his sad heartbreak story and how it encouraged him to do better and earn more money.

Henry said he was working at the airport in Ghana, so his girlfriend expected him to give her more money for her upkeep. However, his salary was meagre, and he could not afford her demands.

Henry tells DJ Nyaami how his girlfriend jilted him and married another man one month later. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Henry said he realised the lady had become cold towards him. When he confronted her, she asked for a breakup and explained that he could not care for her financially.

According to Henry, the lady married another man just one month after the breakup. He said it took him two years to recover from the breakup and added that it made him decide to make money through any legal means available.

He said that after several years, he has found another lady with whom he hopes to settle down with soon.

Netizens comment on man’s heartbreak

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on Henry’s heartbreak story. Read them below:

@gakpoaugustine6409 said:

“That’s how they are ooooo … most of Ghanaian ladies erhhhhh. They left you loooooooongest time before announcing it to you Cox material things and money money money money ‼️‼️”

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

“Hmmmm,the material girls are many in the streets oooo,guys be careful”

@queenriegnsadepa8727 said:

“This guy looks like my grandpa 😢😢😢😢”

@BHOAT wrote:

“You are destined for greatness”

