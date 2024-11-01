A young Ghanaian lady, who is a resident of Germany, has encouraged her fellow countrymen and men and women to move abroad when gets the chance.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the lady stated that living abroad was not difficult contrary to what some Ghanaians outside claim

Netizens who chanced on the video praised the German-based lady for saying what they believed was the truth about life abroad

A Ghanaian lady based in Germany has shared a sneak peek of her life abroad since relocating some years ago.

The lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, stated that her life had improved significantly since leaving the shores of Ghana in search of greener pastures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady stated that opportunities abound abroad and that anyone who is hardworking could easily make it.

Speaking to a popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, the German-based lady urged her fellow countrymen and women back home to move abroad when they get the opportunity.

She further debunked assertions that living abroad was difficult, urging Ghanaians looking for opportunities to travel not to give up.

"They claim abroad is difficult, but I want to tell my fellow Ghanaians that if God blesses them with a travelling opportunity, they should come. Living here is not difficult. I only you are not a lazy person, abroad would not be difficult for you. No matter how bad this place is, it is still better than Ghana," she stated.

Ghanaians express a desire to relocate abroad

Ghanaians, who came across the lady's video seemed encouraged by her statement, with many expressing a strong desire to relocate abroad.

@OhenekobinaEben wrote:

'My DREAM country Germany may the Lord let's my dream come to pass."

@Omono Asamoah Kaey also wrote:

"If anyone tells you abroad is hard don’t mind them. Just come to abroad with correct documentation and you going to be okay. Abroad they say is hard na Ghana no hard."

@pretty-thess said:

"God bless you for saying the truth."

@Olivia also said:

"Unless i don’t get the chance hmmm."

Borga opens up about his job abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man based in Germany opened up about his job as a commercial bus driver.

The middle-aged man claimed that the money he made as a bus driver was equivalent to what a minister of state earned in Ghana.

