Residents celebrated a driver in Nsawam after skillfully averting an accident when his brakes failed

Market women fanned him with cloths in gratitude, and bystanders praised his life-saving quick thinking

People on social media applauded the driver and thanked God for his safety and that of the bystanders

A driver in Nsawam excited the residents when he skillfully avoided a road accident after his brakes failed while he was travelling on the road.

After the car stopped, the man was carried shoulder-high and many people in the area celebrated him for his quick thinking and driving skills.

Residents of Nsawam praise a truck driver for manoeuvring to a safer location without causing harm after his brakes failed. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, some of the market women in the area fanned him with their clothes and other items they were holding.

Other people present thanked God for the driver’s safety and that of pedestrians and residents.

Meanwhile, a police officer pulled the driver aside, possibly to launch an investigation into the near-accident situation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend driver for quick thinking

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt about the truck driver.

@isaiah0928BC said:

“Aban is like well done driver but you go still pay dues to station master 🤣”

@mireku_gerar wrote:

“Well done but “God has did it again s3 s3n” 🤣🤣”

@mensurohwee said:

“Policeman still go take ein handshake."

@_sevenn6 wrote:

“Same thing happened on the Kpone barrier road yesterday, the driver was smart enough to climb the pavement.”

@Dawson_Blaud said:

“Ask of his name maybe he’s called Superman or Green Lantern.”

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

“We thank God for life."

@jay_augustt said:

“We thank God nobody was hurt 🙏🏻”

@jayyd4L wrote:

“Someone would have gone right through the crowd hm."

@rubben_jr said:

“We are never safe in this country."

Ghanaian driver brags about his work

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man who works as a commercial driver in Germany said he was very happy with his job.

In his video on TikTok, the middle-aged man said he made the same salary as a minister in Ghana and sparked mixed reactions.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh