In the video, the man, who worked as a commercial bus driver in Germany, claimed he earned the same salary as a minister in Ghana

A Ghanaian man based in Germany has opened up about his work and life abroad.

The unidentified man suggests in an interview with Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Zionfelix that travelling to Europe has been beneficial to him and his relatives back home.

While speaking to Zionfelix, the middle-aged man stated that he works as a commercial bus driver in Germany.

Without disclosing exactly how much he is paid, he stated the salary he takes home at the end of every month is the same as what ministers in Ghana earn.

"If I looked at the amount I earn here as a bus driver and convert it to the Ghanaian currency, I believe I earn the same as a minister in Ghana," he told Zionfelix.

The video of the Ghanaian man's interview with the celebrity blogger was posted on TikTok by @orbafricadotcom, and it attracted reactions from netizens

@Gentle_hh said:

"Buh ministers in Ghana don’t pay your kind of bills in Germany. Your salary is big because of the exchange rate in Germany that salary of yours is nothing."

@Micheal nartey also said:

"But you don’t work in in Germany and sleep or buy food in Ghana you don’t pay bills in Ghana you pay bills there man so be wise always converting."

@ricchlamar7 wrote:

"It maybe true buh minister don’t only get money from his pay there are other ways…"

Man states his preference for life abroad

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man based in Germany has stated his preference for life abroad over his country of birth.

Speaking to Zionfelix, in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, the German borga claimed that he did not believe he could stay in Ghana for more than a mone.

