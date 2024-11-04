Madam Theresa Mensah expressed pride in her son Isaac, a 2024 NSMQ champion from Mfantsipim School

In a video online, she recalled his early brilliance and innovative skills, like making a heater from sardine tins

She shared Isaac’s lifelong aspiration to become a doctor, thanking God for his achievements and praying for him

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Madam Theresa Mensah, the mother of Isaac Mensah, a finalist from Mfantsipim School during the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has spoken about her son.

The proud mother said she was first grateful to God for giving her son the needed ability to participate and win the 2024 NSMQ.

Isaac Mensah's mother, Theresa Mensah, delights as her son leads Mfantsipim to win their third NSMQ trophy. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, Madam Theresa said her son has been showing he is a genius since infancy. She recollected a time when Isaac Mensah made a heater from sardine tins and how academically sound he had been throughout his education.

“He’s been doing marvellous things since infancy. He could make a heater from sardine tins. He was in the room once the lights were out and we were all outside. By the time we realised, he had used sardine tins to make a heater."

Theresa Mensah added that Isaac Mensah often said he would like to become a doctor in the future.

“When he was much younger, he always said he would be studious so he could become a doctor, and God keeps glorifying himself in his life.”

She prayed for her son and his teammates, asking God to help and protect them so all their dreams could come true.

“I pray God ensures that he will live to fulfil his purpose. No harm should come near him nor his teammates.”

The happy mother also thanked everyone who supported Isacc Mensah and his teammates to emerge winners of NSMQ this year.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to mother’s speech after NSMQ win

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @NSMQGhana.

@mensurohwee said:

“A true mom❤️”

@KingHec14036479 wrote:

“This is original African mommy. She is blessing all the contestants - good woman. God bless you Mum."

@EverythingFante said:

“Mommy, your son must be an Engineer and not a Doctor."

@watchwuragh wrote:

“Aww she blessed the other contestants 😭❤️”

@rapha_El39 said:

“An epitome of a lovely mom."

Mfantsipim on trophy tour after NSMQ win

YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim School went on a trophy tour after winning the 2024 NSMQ competition.

Several traders at the Kotokraba market in Cape Coast cheered the boys as they showed up with the competition trophy.

Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment section to congratulate Mfantsipim for winning the quiz this year.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh