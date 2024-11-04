Ghanaian artist Israel Derrick Apeti, known as @Enilart on X, surprised a woman on his flight by sketching her without her knowledge

In a video, he captured the drawing process and discreetly filmed her reaction upon seeing the artwork

The woman appeared pleasantly surprised and smiled in appreciation of the thoughtful gesture

Famous Ghanaian artist Israel Derrick Apeti has taken his regular sketching of public transport conductors, popularly called trotro mates, to another level.

Israel Derrick Apeti, who goes by the handle @Enilart on X, drew a white woman with whom he was on a plane, and the lady was astonished.

Enil Art gives the drawing to the white lady, who seems pleasantly amazed by the piece. Photo credit: @Enilart

In the video on X, @Enilart showed the drawing process. He ensured the woman did not see what he was doing until he was done and ready to give it to her. However, he took videos to show his muse for the piece.

@Enilart completed his pen drawing and gave it to the woman. She seemed taken aback by the act and then started smiling as she nodded, probably approving the piece.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend @Enilart for his drawing

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @Enilart. Read them below:

@ArnoldLilbby said:

“You reach waa. Keep soaring higher, higher higher”

@Yankey_98 wrote:

“From Trotro to Fasten your seat belts please 😂”

@that_fine_gen said:

“From troski to planeski. Next is bullet trainski 🍾🍾🍾”

@anas_news1 wrote:

“You go draw the Us President for White House soon”

@kwekubillz said:

“This woman 👩🏽 is very quite and has good human relations”

@AndCentury5281 wrote:

“derrr norrr chairman get physical client😄”

@iam_PGA said:

“I was thinking she was going to show it to the pilot as the mates have been doing anaa me di agoro? 😆”

@sark1_gad wrote:

“Chale you ankasa who be you herh”

Trotro mate gives artist his fare back

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Israel Derrick Apeti drew a portrait of a trotro mate and received his transportation fare back as a form of appreciation.

The trotro mate and driver were happy and decided to give him back his transport fare of GH¢18.

Netizens who watched the video appreciated @Enilart's piece and praised the trotro mate for his kind gesture.

