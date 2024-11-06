A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her experience living in Korea has surfaced on social media

She noted in the viral TikTok video that she'd experienced both good and bad times in Korea

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with her while other did not

A Ghanaian lady living in Korea has shared her experience of living in the country. In a TikTok video, she stated that she's had both good and bad experiences living abroad.

She noted that she had experience Koreans who are really friendly and others who are not.

In a TikTok video, the young lady noted that she personally was unfazed by any negative interactions, however, some friends had encountered social barriers, such as Koreans avoiding sitting next to them on public transport or in social settings.

Regardless of these unpleasant experiences, she noted that life in Korea has been cool.

Netizens react to young lady's comment

The young lady's comment has got many people talking. Some netizens who have been in Korea also shared their experiences.

@Lalina_izulu🇿🇦 wrote:

"With so much Internet... It's difficult to believe there is an adult that has never seen black people from a developed country even online, TV, social media... How?"

@Figo cares wrote:

"Don't they have TV's where they can see a Black person."

@Abbey pounds

"Korea is a racism country."

@God is in control of my life wrote:

"why should I leave Ghana to South Korea."

@Lia wrote:

"Its not because they haven't seen black people."

@adwo abaapa wrote:

"Ghanaians are good and lovely."

@Millie wrote:

"My Korean friend said it’s just a stereotype that Africans are strong and intimidating I mean how Americans paint black people so mostly they afraid of black people. Not all of them though."

