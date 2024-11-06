A video of a Ghanaian woman speaking on behaviours that show that one is not ready for marriage has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, she noted among other things that a lady who is addicted to telenovelas is not ready for marriage

Netizens who saw the post agreed with her assertions while sharing their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian woman has released a tall list of behaviours that show that one is not ready for marriage.

In several TikTok videos, she insisted that people with these behaviours have no business with marriage, and should either change from them or forget about marriage.

A Ghanaian woman is speaking on signs that show one is not ready for marriage. Image source: reenepearl

Source: TikTok

One of the features she mentioned was a lady who is addicted to telenovelas. She noted that such ladies often compare the events in the movies which are usually fictional to the events in their lives and often want to be treated like some characters in the movies are treated.

Another feature she touched on was a lady whose parents are overprotective and would call every minute to find out what's up with their daughter when she goes out. She categorically stated that such ladies are not ready for marriage.

She noted that ladies who go out on dates with friends or their sisters are also not ready for marriage. Another feature she touched on was a lady who spends more than she earns and expects her man to foot her expenses.

Additionally, people who do not want to corrected when they go wrong, people who constantly ask their partners for airtime, those who take their relationship matters to their WhatsApp status, etc. She noted people who possess these characteristics are girls and boys and not men and women who are ready for marriage,

Netizens react to Ghanaian woman's assertions

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian woman speaking on behaviours that show one is not ready for marriage expressed mixed reactions. While some agreed her assertions were true, others acknowledge that they were indeed not ready for marriage based on her claims.

@afia369

"Omu a omu da omo teta nunsu3."

@youngrichdwayne wrote:

"Obaa aa otwa bet, red flag."

@Don Diego Dee wrote:

"thank you for informing me alon."

@Abena Sarfowaa wrote:

"Then I am not ready because I don’t like to sleep on the same bed with anyone."

@Maameyaa Papaabi Cynthia wrote:

"My salary is 200 cedis."

