Jim Iyke, in a video, was spotted visiting Osebo The Zaraman at his plush boutique in Ghana

The Nollywood actor and the fashionista interacted as the former checked out some shoes

In the comments section, many fans praised Jim Iyke for patronising shoes at Osebo's boutique

Famous Nigerian actor Jim Iyke and fashion entrepreneur Osebo The Zaraman made the headlines after they were spotted together in a video that surfaced on social media.

Nigerian actor Jim Iyke hails Osebo The Zaraman as he visits him at his boutique in Ghana. Photo source: @jim.iyke @osibo_the_fashionking

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actor and Osebo have maintained a close friendship. The former frequently patronises the latter's expensive and luxurious fashion items whenever he travels to Ghana for events or vacations.

Jim Iyke visits Osebo at his boutique

Osebo The Zaraman took to his TikTok page to share a video of Jim Iyke and an acquaintance visiting him at his plush clothing boutique, Zara 247, during his recent trip to Ghana.

The video showed the Nollywood actor engaging in a playful manner as they interacted and exchanged pleasantries with each other.

Jim Iyke was later spotted touring the boutique and admiring some expensive shoes on display on many shelves for customers.

The Nollywood actor, his friend and Osebo later sat on the sofa at the shop, where the fashionista presented a few of his self-made and customised shoes and raved about their uniqueness and quality.

Jim Iyke, impressed by the shoes' beauty, smiled as he gradually held them before picking his favourites.

He also praised the fashionista, who thanked him for patronising his shoes before escorting him out of the shop. Jim and Osebo hugged before the actor hopped into his luxurious car and left the premises.

Watch the video below:

Jim Iyke and Osebo's video stirs reactions

Many fans thronged to the comment section to praise Jim Iyke for visiting Osebo, The Zaraman's boutique, and patronising his shoes. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

whaj17 commented:

"I really like this. Jim Iyke is not fake as some Alatafuo."

peacockpopcornhaven commented:

"See how Jim Iyke dey take Osebo brand himself."

OTIS OBENG OPTIMISTIC commented:

"Wait ooo, this is not the first time. He has come to Osebo’s place ooo. He is Osebo’s number 1 customer."

kenimarteyMD said:

"I love the energy Jim brings to the boutique every time."

EAP commented:

"What I like about Jim is that he’s not buying it because of The quality. He’s a brother who wants to help a brother grow his business. Cos he actually travels around the world and can buy them there."

Osebo celebrates his son's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo celebrated his son's birthday on October 31, 2024.

The fashionista shared a handsome picture of his all-grown-up son as she posed close to his car on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh