Kumawood actor Oteele was recently spotted in a video to be critically ill and receiving treatment at a hospital

Another video has popped up confirming Oteele's illness as he struggled to speak and explain what was wrong with him

The news of his sickness has got many of his admirers praying for his speedy recovery

Ghanaian actor Oteele, known in private life as Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, has been taken ill and is reportedly in a serious condition.

A video of the Kumawood star has popped up showing him on what looks like his sick bed, reeling in pain.

Actor Oteele is sick and struggles to speak. Photo source: @biggiebossoteele



Oteele had an intravenous infusion on his hand while his pretty wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, appeared to be attending to him.

Watch the video below:

Blogger visits Oteele to confirm his condition

After the video went viral, blogger Nana Baffour visited the actor and shared a video of him lying helpless at home.

According to the blogger, Oteele who was recently on set with Nana Ama McBrown and Dr Likee for the Great & Mighty series, was indeed sick and needed the prayers of Ghanaians to recover.

When asked a question about what was happening to him, the father of five could only mutter some inaudible words as he struggled to sleep.

See the video of Nana Baffour's visit below:

Ghanaians pray for Oteele's recovery

The videos of Oteele's situation have got many social media users emotional. Some prayed for him to get better soon.

serwaaakwei said:

"Hmmmmm… what at all is happening to our stars😢. God pls have mercy🙏."

papakuntu said:

"ADOM NYAME NGYE WON KWA."

obaayaasarsino said:

"God please heal our brother."

hayford_nti said:

"You will be fine bro."

trichiadulce said:

"Speedy recovery dear🙏🏼May God be with you🙏🏼."

ericcarruthers1 said:

"No need putting camera on him like this. Getting sick is part of life’s journey. Arrrrbah !"

Oteele earlier recovered from an ailment

The latest sickness is not the first major ailment that has recently afflicted Oteele. It will be recalled that he fell seriously ill in 2023.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actor opened up about the cause of the disease that recently him, attributing it to the machinations of some industry colleagues.

He said in an interview that a colleague in the movie industry who wanted to eliminate him was behind the deadly illness

He further indicated that his loving wife had been very supportive throughout the trying times.

Source: YEN.com.gh