An artist famous for drawing commercial vehicle conductors for free in Ghana is doing the same thing in Lagos, Nigeria.

Israel Derrick Apeti, popularly known as Enil Art, drew a Lagos bus conductor and gave it to the man during a trip.

Initially, the man did not want to take the piece or engage the artist much, choosing to focus on his work as a conductor.

Enil Art draws a trotro mate in Lagos as he does for conductors in Ghana, sparking attention. Photo credit: @EnilArt

In the video shared by Enil Art, the conductor took the drawing and gave it to his driver, who looked happier than the conductor.

When the artist extended his arm to the conductor, the driver stretched his hand to fist-bump the Ghanaian for his sketch.

Several passengers who also joined the commercial vehicle were amazed that Enil Art drew the conductor in such a short time.

Most of them asked Enil Art to draw them since they appreciated what he did for the conductor and wanted to experience the same.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Enil Art’s video

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video.

@CantosZimVava said:

“You be the guy.”

@savelesii wrote:

“Yo Nigerians no be appreciative atall😂😂💔.”

@slow_kobby said:

“Nigeria is not fun. They no get joy in their heart. 😔.”

@_Eyeson wrote:

“Everyone start fey ask, where ma own now🤣🤣🤣.”

@NazarQuame said:

“There’s no joy in that Lagos like that. 🤦‍♂️.”

@EmmanuelsonK wrote:

“Nigerian are too busy at everything , it took some time before the man smiled back.”

@king_leroy1 said:

“Why the driver make happy pass the mate.”

@C_h_i_e_f_f wrote:

“Dema troskis all be bad like that? Chale Ghana be USA aswear.”

@Bornbless123 said:

“Naija no Dey carry last”

@AnabaVictory wrote:

“Great job 👏🏾 bro”

@wonderboy_dm1 said:

“Where my own na ” 😂😂😂.”

Trotro mate gives artist his fare back

YEN.com.gh also reported that Enil Art drew a Ghanaian trotro mate. Touched by the gesture, the mate refunded him the fare to try and say 'thanks'.

The trotro mate and driver were excited and decided to give the artist back his GH¢18, with netizens commending the artist for helping share the joy.

