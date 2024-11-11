Ghanaian artist Enil Art, known for drawing and gifting portraits to vehicle conductors, continued this in Lagos, Nigeria

When he presented a portrait to a Lagos conductor, the man was amazed and questioned why he was drawn, later requesting money for his image

Several social media users commented on the video and asked Enil Art if he paid the conductor or not

Ghanaian artist Israel Derrick Apeti, popularly known as Enil Art, is known for putting smiles on the faces of commercial vehicle conductors in Ghana by drawing them when he boards their vehicles and gifting them to them.

He took this same strategy to Lagos, Nigeria, where he joined a commercial vehicle and drew the conductor.

When Enil Art handed the beautiful portrait to the conductor, he was perplexed and wondered why he had been drawn.

The conductor asked Enil Art:

“Wetin happen wey you draw me?”

But Enil Art said he just drew him and wanted to give it to him as a gift. However, the conductor said he must receive some money because his image has been reproduced.

Enil Art indicated in the post's comment section that even though the man requested money, he did not pay anything.

Netizens comment on Enil Art’s video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@adomaa_music asked:

“Lmao. I love my country 😆😂 No gree for anybody. Hope you paid him sha?! 🤣.”

@Enilart responded:

“For wia?😂.”

@Makavelli_0 said:

“Nigeria diɛ nothing be free oo ,the country hard rough 😂.”

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

:Well I think you should be seeking consent next time 😂 man needed money than him being drawn on paper 😂.”

@kwabenaMarabola said:

“Ah someone spend a more of time to make this Art for u ,u still insist him to pay u Which country be that {only Nigerians u will see this behavior).”

@kofigator2 wrote:

“You go get Nigerian accent by force lol. Na me draw am. Good job bro.”

Trotro mate gives artist his fare back

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enil Art drew a portrait of a trotro mate and received his transportation fare back as a form of appreciation.

The trotro mate and driver were excited by his gesture and decided to give Enil Art back his transport fare of GH¢18.

Social media users appreciated @Enilart's piece and praised the trotro mate for his kind gesture.

