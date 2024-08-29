Ghanian artist Enil Art has opened up on his humble beginnings and shared insight into his journey so far

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he described his childhood and how he realised his dream of becoming an artist

Enil Art has also expressed optimism regarding the future and his need to grow and improve upon his craft

Ghanaian artist Israel Derrick Apeti, popularly known as Enil Art, has established himself as a visual storyteller and master of the pencil.

Over the years, the talented artist has brought joy to many people through his artwork.

Enil Art often draws people randomly, after which he surprises them with beautiful masterpieces.

Humble beginning of Enil Art

Having developed a passion for art at age five, Enil Art said he was glad he got the opportunity to live his childhood dream and make it a career.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he explained that some of the earliest steps he took to hone his talent were at Pope John Senior High and Minor Seminary, where he studied Visual Arts.

He then gained admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where his skills and talent were further shaped.

"I managed to keep my interest in art and honed the skill. My art has gone through different stages of growth throughout these years in an attempt to understand and find a style that I’m most comfortable with.

"My journey as an artist began as a kid of about five to seven years. I studied visual art in Pope John Senior High and Minor Seminary and I got my bachelor’s degree in Communication Design at KNUST."

Taking advantage of the digital space

Talking about the turning point of his career, Enil Art said it all happened in 2022 when he capitalised on the popularity of social media sensation Kelly Baddie to introduce himself to the world through his artwork.

"Two years ago, a girl named Kelly was trending online with a video of herself dancing. I made a sketch of her, and her engagement on my social media has gotten significantly better since then."

He has since leveraged social media as a tool to showcase his artwork to a wider audience.

"We’re in a digital world now and things are easier in terms of business. Despite this, as an artist, your geographical location can be a hindrance to certain opportunities. Sometimes you lose certain big gigs that could have changed your life because of the country you find yourself in. Regardless, you have to keep your head high and look for the next big opportunity."

Being an artist in Ghana

Enil Art has stated that being an artist can be good, especially considering the financial aspect.

However, he said that the success of one's work as an artist would largely depend on how one approaches the business side of things.

"Art, like any other business can be lucrative if it’s handled well. And every business has its own hurdles. If it’s what one has an interest in, they should simply learn the business of it and they’ll be fine."

He also expressed delight with the impact his art is making and hoped that the future would bring him more success in his field.

"I am still able to make some impact in society with the level of expertise I have now. And the faces I see every day give enough inspiration for that. For me, the future feels exciting thinking about it. It really can only get better from here."

