A video of a Ghanaian woman lamenting over how a man has betrayed her has surfaced on social media

The woman who dragged her lover to Oyerepa Afutuo indicated that he promised to marry her despite having five kids but has failed to honour his promise

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the video

A single mother of five has shared her heartbreaking story of how a man who promised to marry her broke his promise and jilted her.

The woman who dragged his lover to Oyerepa Afutuo to seek justice over how she had been treated indicated that he met this man some time ago when the man she had five kids with had an accident and couldn't reach them.

A single mother of five is heartbroken after her lover who promised to marry her absconds.

Despite having five children, her new lover promised to marry her, and considering her circumstances, she agreed to the proposal.

They started courtship, which led to a pregnancy. While together, the man informed her that he was building a house for her and needed her support to complete it.

She was pleased about the news and supported the man with some money to help construct the building.

She noted that the man took her to inspect the building one day, and that was how she discovered something was wrong with their relationship. According to her, the man had another lover and was cheating on her.

This led to a little misunderstanding, which broke the relationship. She indicated the man left her for over a year without checking up on her. Following this, the man's sister advised her to move into the house, which is still uncompleted with her kids, which she did.

Now, the man is upset and has asked her to move out of the house since it belongs to him and not to her.

Netizens react to Ghanaian woman's story

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian woman greeted her story with mixed reactions. While some found it funny, others sympathised with her.

@Lydia saayoryire wrote:

"We the single kroaa they are running away from na born 5."

@Ewura Ama wrote:

"After 5 kids what again wo ho y3 wo d3 papa we can’t solve this issue please."

@مؤمن wrote:

"Brotherhood emergency meeting."

Man cries out as wife jilts him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was heartbroken after his lover, whom he sponsored abroad, jilted him.

In a video on the TikTok page of @svtv Africa, the man who is currently resident in the UK said his wife walked out of the marriage after he confessed to having an extramarital affair.

