A Ghanian man, known on TikTok as UK borga, has given a sneak peek of his life abroad

After relocating abroad recently, UK borga landed a job as a forklift operator at a warehouse

The young man shared a video of himself, busily carting goods inside the warehouse

A young Ghanaian man, who recently moved abroad for greener pastures, has secured a job as a forklift operator in the UK.

UK borga, as he is known on TikTok, shared a video of himself, where he moved goods from one point to the other in a warehouse.

The young Ghanaian man looked excited about his new job, which probably fetches him more money than he ever earned while working in Ghana.

He suggested in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh that he left home to look for a better life for himself and his relatives in Ghana.

The forklift operator further indicated in the caption accompanying the video his goal and motivation for travelling abroad.

"The goal is to fight poverty not literacy," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Netizens react to UK borga's TikTok post

UK borga's TikTok post garnered significant attention from netizens, with some trooping the comment section to react

@nanakwame3858 wrote:

"Enquire from all the advanced countries in the world, and they will tell you that a proper education system is the proper method to eliminate poverty in a country."

@ONIPA YƐ STYLE BI, no fake luv also wrote:

"God bless your hustle, ma 2nd boss."

@Kofi Energy said:

"Boss keep working hard."

@LaLas Man commented:

"May God bless you."

Ex-Ghanaian policeman becomes a forklift operator abroad

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported previously that an ex-Ghanaian police officer landed a job as a forklift operator after quitting the service to relocate abroad.

In a video, the ex-police officer said he earned GH¢22k weekly from his new job in the United States.

Speaking to DJ Nyame on the SVTV Africa YouTube channel, the Ghanaian man said he worked in the Ghana Police Service for 11 years but resigned due to corruption and selfishness from his bosses.

