Ghanaian Student Shot By Schoolmate Goes Blind, Speaks For The First Time After Incident
- A student of the Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi was recently shot by her classmate, unprovoked
- The young lady has opened up about the incident, detailing what transpired before her mate shot her
- She has gone blind, despite efforts by health experts and school authorities to salvage the situation
Sussie, the Adventist Senior High School female student, recently shot by her schoolmate, has spoken for the first time about the incident.
In an interview with a Ghanaian content creator, the young lady opened up about the events that led to her shooting.
She noted that on that fateful day, a male schoolmate brought a gun to class. The guy flaunted it and played with the object during their mathematics class. However, he did not let their Maths teacher see it.
After the teacher left, she engaged in a brief conversation with some of her classmates and placed her head on the table.
While her head was on the table, Sussie heard the boy and his friends murmuring and debating on whether it was a real gun or not. Uninterested in their conversation, she kept her head below.
The guys eventually clogged the gun and pulled the trigger. When they did, she coincidentally raised her head and got shot.
Watch the video below:
Form 2 student takes a gun to school
On Friday, April 4, 2025, a form two student at Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi brought a gun to school, igniting a debate among his peers about whether the weapon was real.
In an attempt to prove his point, the 16-year-old boy pulled the trigger - tragically, the gun discharged and mistakenly shot Sussie.
Police arrest form 2 boy
Following the tragic event, police in the Ashanti Region arrested the young boy to assist with investigations.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh