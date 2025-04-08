A student of the Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi was recently shot by her classmate, unprovoked

The young lady has opened up about the incident, detailing what transpired before her mate shot her

She has gone blind, despite efforts by health experts and school authorities to salvage the situation

Sussie, the Adventist Senior High School female student, recently shot by her schoolmate, has spoken for the first time about the incident.

In an interview with a Ghanaian content creator, the young lady opened up about the events that led to her shooting.

Ghanaian student shot in the eye speaks for the first time. Image source: SDA SHS

Source: Facebook

She noted that on that fateful day, a male schoolmate brought a gun to class. The guy flaunted it and played with the object during their mathematics class. However, he did not let their Maths teacher see it.

After the teacher left, she engaged in a brief conversation with some of her classmates and placed her head on the table.

While her head was on the table, Sussie heard the boy and his friends murmuring and debating on whether it was a real gun or not. Uninterested in their conversation, she kept her head below.

The guys eventually clogged the gun and pulled the trigger. When they did, she coincidentally raised her head and got shot.

Watch the video below:

Form 2 student takes a gun to school

On Friday, April 4, 2025, a form two student at Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi brought a gun to school, igniting a debate among his peers about whether the weapon was real.

In an attempt to prove his point, the 16-year-old boy pulled the trigger - tragically, the gun discharged and mistakenly shot Sussie.

Police arrest form 2 boy

Following the tragic event, police in the Ashanti Region arrested the young boy to assist with investigations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh