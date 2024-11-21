An adorable baby boy is suffering from a hole in the heart condition defect and urgently needs support

The baby boy, according to health professionals, needs about GH¢212,000 to correct the condition

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, the mother of the baby boy recounted how she discovered that her son had developed the condition

A six-month-old baby boy named Aaron Mishia Cudjoe is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Aaron was born healthy in April 2024 and was discharged with his mum, Doris Serwaa, after a successful caesarean session.

An adorable baby boy develops a hole-in heart defect and needs support. Stock image posed by model.

Source: Getty Images

However, his relatives later found out that he had a health condition which urgently needed attention.

How Aaron's condition was discovered

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Doris noted that after a month of being discharged from the hospital, her mother-in-law observed changes in the baby's physical appearance.

"She told me the baby was losing weight and that he did not look healthy. I observed it, too, and it did not get better. He was losing more weight after a month, two months," she recalled.

In the sixth months, Doris took her son to the hospital for a regular check-up. The nurse caring for the baby advised her to see a nutritionist since his rapid weight loss was unusual.

The nutritionist and other health professionals directed her to run several tests, which she did. One of the tests indicated that the heart of the baby was swollen. Later, the health professionals also found out that there was a hole in the baby's heart.

Aaron needs help for his surgery

Aaron is expected to undergo urgent surgery; however, his parents do not have the necessary funding to support their child's treatment. His parents are expected to pay GH¢212,000 to fund the baby's surgery.

They are, therefore, appealing to the general public for help. Aaron's parents can be reached at 0556280522.

Also, donations for Aaron can be sent to 0556280522 and 0591448070 or via Ahantaman Rural Bank PLC to account number 5501102074001001.

See the post below:

Gerald Asamoah spends GH¢4.4m on surgeries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that former German national team player of Ghanaian descent, Gerald Asamoah, sponsored the treatment of some kids in Ghana who had developed a hole in the heart condition.

The renowned player flew professional doctors from Germany into Ghana to perform the surgeries.

Gerald spent over GH¢4,000,000 to support the treatment for the children. Videos showing the experts' arrival and departure flooded the internet.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh