Parents of haemophiliac children are in serious distress following a three-month shortage of lifesaving medicines at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The parents are blaming the FDA for delaying to release of the documents needed to facilitate the importation of the medicines

These medicines contain blood complements to support haemophiliac children in blood clotting

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has run out of essential medicines for children with haemophilia.

Parents of haemophiliac children say the situation has been caused by the FDA’s delay in releasing documents to facilitate the importation of donor-sponsored medicines.

Parents of haemophiliac children are calling on the FDA to release the documents needed to facilitate the importation of essential medicines.

Source: Getty Images

Haemophiliac children have been left bedridden following a three-month delay in the delivery of essential medicines.

These medicines contain blood complements to support haemophiliac children in blood clotting.

Distressed mothers fear their children will die if the medicines are delayed any further.

One mother, Sandra Opoku, told JoyNews that without the blood concentrate, their children would be unable to heal from their wounds or undergo surgery.

They have been bleeding for months.

She noted that though hemlibra, a medicine for the condition, is available, Factor VIII and IX concentrates needed to help the blood clot have run out.

According to the Ghana Haemophilia Society, the medicines have run out on the market, and the only way to access them is if the FDA releases a document requesting them from donors.

Without them, the Society fears the children will die from profusely bleeding from their injuries.

The Society has urged stakeholders to intervene to prevent any deaths.

Oxygen supply shortage hits Tamale hospital

In July, An oxygen supply shortage hit the Tamale Teaching Hospital, the largest referral centre in northern Ghana.

The shortage is due to the shutdown of the facility’s oxygen plant on Monday, July 1, 2024, due to a faulty engine.

Zuberu Alidu, the Tamale Teaching Hospital's public relations officer, noted in an interview with Channel One TV that the oxygen plant’s engine caught fire on Monday, resulting in its shutdown.

He said the situation is responsible for the oxygen supply shortage at the facility.

GMA urges government to clear essential medicines at port

In June, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Medical Association warned Ghana could face significant shortages of essential medicines by the end of June 2024.

The shortage is a result of the government’s refusal to clear tuberculosis (TB), HIV/AIDS and malaria medicines that were shipped into the country by the Global Fund in October last year.

The Fund stated that despite the government’s assurances that it would clear the medicines immediately, many remain at the port and are at risk of expiring.

Source: YEN.com.gh