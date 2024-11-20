Ghanaian Lady Delights After Becoming First Engineer In Her Family
- An emotional video of a Ghanaian sharing her story of becoming the first engineer in her family has surfaced online
- In the viral TikTok video, she noted that she had no hopes of furthering her education due to her background
- Thankfully, she was enrolled on the free SHS programme and eventually earned a scholarship due to her brilliance
A Ghanaian lady, Mary Ampomah Dufie, has made history by becoming the first in her family to become an engineer.
Mary, a beneficiary of the free SHS policy, noted that she had no hopes of furthering her education after completing Junior High School due to her poor financial background.
However, she enrolled under the free Senior High School (SHS) programme and completed her secondary education.
According to her, she obtained a scholarship through a programme rolled out by the Education Minister and furthered her tertiary education that way.
She said she studied engineering in school and has become the first engineer in her family and thanked the government for introducing the free SHS policy.
Watch the video below:
Netizens divided over Mary's story
Mary's story has generated buzz on social media. While some have expressed delight in her story, others were sceptical about her claim.
@KAYKAY 1 wrote:
"So let your family members go n vote Npp. We dieerr we are voting JM."
@soljabeee wrote:
"But she hasn't forced anyone to vote for npp."
@prinschalsbrown wrote:
"Bosomtwi is giving npp 80,000 votes this year...Bam."
@user145514321244 wrote:
"I am crying! I always remember how I dropped out from secondary school in 1998. May God bless Nana Addo and the Ministers who made it possible for free shs to be established."
@Nana FrEsh wrote:
"Lie free shs started in 2017 oo."
Mahama promises to improve Free SHS
YEN.com.gh also reported that former President John Mahama has opened up about his plans for the free SHS programme.
The former president of Ghana reaffirmed his commitment to continue the programme and to also make it better.
Meanwhile, many parents are still incurring significant costs after enrolling their wards under the free SHS programme.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
