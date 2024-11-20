An emotional video of a Ghanaian sharing her story of becoming the first engineer in her family has surfaced online

In the viral TikTok video, she noted that she had no hopes of furthering her education due to her background

Thankfully, she was enrolled on the free SHS programme and eventually earned a scholarship due to her brilliance

A Ghanaian lady, Mary Ampomah Dufie, has made history by becoming the first in her family to become an engineer.

Mary, a beneficiary of the free SHS policy, noted that she had no hopes of furthering her education after completing Junior High School due to her poor financial background.

However, she enrolled under the free Senior High School (SHS) programme and completed her secondary education.

According to her, she obtained a scholarship through a programme rolled out by the Education Minister and furthered her tertiary education that way.

She said she studied engineering in school and has become the first engineer in her family and thanked the government for introducing the free SHS policy.

Netizens divided over Mary's story

Mary's story has generated buzz on social media. While some have expressed delight in her story, others were sceptical about her claim.

Mahama promises to improve Free SHS

YEN.com.gh also reported that former President John Mahama has opened up about his plans for the free SHS programme.

The former president of Ghana reaffirmed his commitment to continue the programme and to also make it better.

Meanwhile, many parents are still incurring significant costs after enrolling their wards under the free SHS programme.

