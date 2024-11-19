A young Ghanaian lady, Bervlyn Nana Konadu Oboubisa took to social media to celebrate her academic success

The young lady expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through tertiary education at the WIUCG

Ghanaians on social media congratulated Bervly upon coming across her graduation post on TikTok

A pretty-looking Ghanaian lady, Bervlyn Nana Konadu Oboubisa has achieved yet another milestone in her academic journey.

This comes after Bervlyn Nana Konadu Oboubisa graduated from the Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUCG) a couple of days ago.

A pretty Ghanaian lady graduates as a degree nurse and celebrates academic achievement on social media. Photo credit: @__bervlyn.jesus/TikTok.

The young Ghanaian lady was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing during WIUCG's 17th Congregations held at the school premises.

Having successfully graduated from the WIUCG, Nana Konadu Oboubisa has become a registered nurse and a member of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).

After bagging her first degree, Bervlyn took to her TikTok page to celebrate her academic achievement.

She further expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through her nursing training at the university.

"The Lord has done me well. Today a chapter closed and I opened another of serving and saving lives, what I am called to do, what I was born for. All praise to the most high, help me thank God," he wrote.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh captured her looking stunningly beautiful in her graduation outfit.

Netizens congratulate Bervlyn Nana Konadu Oboubisa

Bervlyn Nana Konadu Oboubisa's post attracted congratulatory messages from netizens, some of which are gathered below.

@Mefans Eli said:

"Me too congratulations to us in advance."

@Weightloss with Jenny also said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@WonderKnii21 wrote:

"Bachelor of science indeed, this journey is not easy.... girl, big congratulations."

.@Ouskele also wrote:

"Congratulations fellow colleague of the noble profession."

@C A R O commented:

"Congratulations and I tap into your blessings."

