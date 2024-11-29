An emotional video of a Ghanaian lady honouring a promise to her late dad has surfaced online

The lady bagged a first-class degree after completing her university education and dedicated it to him

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with her achievement and lauded her in the comments

A young Ghanaian lady, Deborah Kwarley Quartey, warmed hearts on social media with a gesture to her late father.

Deborah is among the recent graduates of KNUST who pursued a BSc in Business Administration and Management. She graduated with a first-class honour.

A Ghanaian lady honours her late dad with a first-class degree. Image source: Lady Quartey

In a social media post, Deborah dedicated her success to her late dad, whom she promised to make proud even in his grave.

In the TikTok video, she noted that she promised him she would study hard and excel in her studies.

In honour of her promise, she persevered through all the challenges and emerged with flying colours, bagging a prestigious first-class honour.

She could not hide her joy as she walked majestically in a video, celebrating her success.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Lady Quartey

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady were very proud.

Many extended their heartfelt congratulations to her in the comments section of the post. Others also tapped into the blessing of the young lady.

@amastella1 wrote:

"I tap into your blessings."

@Maame Serwaah wrote:

"Congratulations hun."

@ADWOA Abrafi Tilly wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Nana wrote:

"Congratulations to you and happy birthday in advance dear."

@Saly Wini wrote:

"The woman Kinggg. Congratulations @LADY QUARTEY. I'm super proud of youuu."

@MAVIS wrote:

"He's so proud of you RIPP to your dad."

@Ewurabena wrote:

"I can’t tell how proud i am of you Deborah. Anyone who knows your story will understand 🥹This is really the doing of the Lord."

