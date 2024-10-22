Dancegod Lloyd recently spoke about his first encounter with Afronita and how she joined DWP Academy

The dancer shared that he encountered Afronita at a food joint, where she showed interest in pursuing dance

Dancegod Lloyd said Afronita was determined to excel and perfected her craft in three weeks in the studio

Ghanaian dancer Laud Anoo Konadu, popularly known as Dancegod Lloyd, has recounted how Afronita joined DWP Academy.

Some years ago, the dancer founded the DWP Academy group alongside Quables and Afrobeast and played an integral part in its prominence.

Dancegod Lloyd left the group in 2022 over an alleged fallout between him and his co-partner Quables, which saw the latter take several jabs at him on multiple occasions.

Dancegod Lloyd on Afronita's DWP Academy stint

In an interview with actor Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, Dancegod Lloyd shared that he first encountered Afronita at a food joint when she was 12.

According to him, the 2024 Britain's Got Talent finalist excitedly rushed to him and expressed her interest in taking dance lessons from him.

"She met me at one joint where I was eating. She said she wanted to take dance lessons from me. She was just 12 years old at that time."

Dancegod Lloyd said he encouraged Afronita to join him and others at the DWP Academy dance studios for rehearsals and a potential spot on the group's roster.

He noted that he developed a father-daughter relationship with the founder of the Afrostar Kids Academy, who was enthusiastic about the art of dance.

Dancegod Lloyd, who recently announced the formation of his DGL dance academy, said that Afronita showed great determination and perfected her craft in less than three weeks after entering the dance studio.

He noted that Afronita usually sent him footage of her dance routines at home for feedback from him.

Dancegod Lloyd added that he collaborated with her on different occasions and posted her solo dance videos afterwards, which helped her gain the traction she currently has in entertainment circles.

Reactions to Dancegod Lloyd's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Dancegod Lloyd's remarks about Afronita joining the DWP Academy.

