A young man has taken on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), blaming them for most of the woes of Ghanaian youth.

The man said a large number of Ghanaian youth have had their dreams cut short because they failed some of their WAEC papers.

Speaking in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man said that mathematics and English subjects have ruined the future of most Ghanaian youth because they failed to pass them.

"Majority of the youth who have failed to make a life for themselves is the fault of WAEC because if you take their exams and you fail English and Mathematics, case close, your life is ruined...When this happen, there are two things inbolved, either you impregnate someone or someone will impregnate you,: he said.

Netizens agree with the young man's assertions

After seeing the young man's video on TikTok, netizens have mostly agreed with his assertions about the WAEC and how youth are being failed.

@Asare Stanley said:

"English be ok but i don't see anything Sense of making mathematics composed."

@Lod Audrick also said:

"English is even better. Maths is on a different level kraa."

@the world today commented:

"Certain universities are offering access course,"

@McKosmoS also commented:

"Repost guys, the biggest problem since day one."

