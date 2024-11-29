Young Man Blames WAEC For Most Of The Woes Ghanaian Youth
- A Ghanaian man has blamed the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for ruining the lives of many youths in Ghana
- In a video, the man said there are a lot of youths whose lives have been ruined by the WAEC failing some of their papers
- Ghanaians on social media, upon coming across the video, thronged the comments section to share their varied opinions
A young man has taken on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), blaming them for most of the woes of Ghanaian youth.
The man said a large number of Ghanaian youth have had their dreams cut short because they failed some of their WAEC papers.
Speaking in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man said that mathematics and English subjects have ruined the future of most Ghanaian youth because they failed to pass them.
"Majority of the youth who have failed to make a life for themselves is the fault of WAEC because if you take their exams and you fail English and Mathematics, case close, your life is ruined...When this happen, there are two things inbolved, either you impregnate someone or someone will impregnate you,: he said.
Ghanaian lady relocates to the UK, laments over difficult nature of her work, friend comforts her in video
Netizens agree with the young man's assertions
After seeing the young man's video on TikTok, netizens have mostly agreed with his assertions about the WAEC and how youth are being failed.
@Asare Stanley said:
"English be ok but i don't see anything Sense of making mathematics composed."
@Lod Audrick also said:
"English is even better. Maths is on a different level kraa."
@the world today commented:
"Certain universities are offering access course,"
@McKosmoS also commented:
"Repost guys, the biggest problem since day one."
SHS graduate turns gobɛ seller
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a SHS graduate lamented not being unable to further her education after secondary school.
In a video, the young girl said she had taken to selling gobɛ since she did not have the support to apply to the university.
The young lady expressed a strong desire to further her education and asked if any person would support her financially.
