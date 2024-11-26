A Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions online after a video of her warning to men about her love life surfaced online

She lamented that men who come into her life under the guise of friendship end up professing love to her

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions on the concerns of the young lady

A Ghanaian lady is trending online after she took to social media to send a strong warning to Ghanaian men.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady who looked visibly angry accused men who had approached her under the guise of friendship of having an ulterior motive.

The pretty young lady stated that the quest for genuine friendship by these men often ended in them professing love to her.

Looking visibly displeased, she clarified that she was not looking for an amorous relationship and urged men to come clean on their friend requests.

"I only want to be friends, and I am not looking for a relationship. Why is it difficult to ask for genuine friendship?" she lamented in the video.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians disagree with the lady

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the concerns raised by the lady

Kobby Cena indicated:

"Ah but sister ve u check ur self in the mirror,u r too beautiful la

Ohenebha Yeboah added:

"Brotherhood is very angry with you madam."

Baby_Cazy added:

"You can be in a correct friendship with them, there nor he be like “ Me p3 oo” then he spoil the friendship ahhhh."

user8006591112292 added:

"I can't be friend with a lady ooo I will feel jealous when someone is dating her."

