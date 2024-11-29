A touching video of a Ghanaian lady in tears after relocating abroad has been trending on social media

The lady who was overcome with sorrow opened up about the hardship she was experiencing in the Gulf country

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have urged her not to give up on her hustle

A young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to Saudi Arabia to seek greener pastures has admitted she is struggling.

This comes after she took to TikTok to provide an update on life in the Gulf country by posting a video of herself where she was seen shedding tears in a car.

Despite her decision not to delve deep into the cause of her struggles, the lady in the video's caption made it known that living in the Gulf country came with challenges.

Therefore, she prayed that persons desirous of relocating to the Gulf countries would not encounter hardship.

"Me: When they ask you to travel and see, it is not easy here, especially in an Arab country," she wrote in the caption, accompanied by a crying emoji.

The touching video had gathered over 11,000 likes and 1500 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the young woman

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section comforted the young woman. Others also urged her to consider returning to Ghana.

Nkrumah Samuel commented:

"Be strong and courageous dear never give up it's just a matter of time everything will fine,be confident and put your trust unto God."

Son of peace reacted:

"It shall be well, dear. It's not easy here, Oo, I swear. Only God is our helper."

ED added:

"My dearest, why are u crying always? I am also in an Arab country.... let us be stronger for our families, please. I don't want to see u crying on this app page again. luv u."

Obhaapa vii added:

"Please read this and stop crying wai wai, I was also crying like this everyday but this bible verse that makes me strong today Ephesians 4:30."

Man unhappy with claim of hardship in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had rubbished claims that there is hardship in Ghana.

In a video on YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man in an interview said that some people's claims that the country was in crisis were invalid.

He said that jobs abound in the country; however, those unwilling to work hard are the ones who often complain.

