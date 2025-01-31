A Togolese pastor has become an online sensation after videos of him preaching in high heels surfaced online

In the videos of the preacher that have popped up, the man of God was seen walking confidently in heels while addressing his congregants

Netizens who saw the video were astonished by the preacher's way of preaching and expressed their views in the comments section

Elijah Ayeh Courage, a Togolese pastor has become the talk of the town after videos of preaching in heels surfaced on social media.

The renowned preacher, based in Lome, has challenged the status quo with his unconventional way of dressing to church.

Togolese pastor rocks high heels to preach. Image source: Elijah Courage Ministries

He reportedly wears high heels on all occasions, even when at home. He explained that he received the directive from the Holy Spirit years ago.

According to him, the Holy Spirit asked him to wear heels when preaching since it would help him deliver his sermons better.

Abomination is not what I'm wearing

In one of his sermons, the pastor addressed concerns raised about his shoes to church. He claimed that people always described his looks as an abomination; however, an abomination is not about what one wears but the evil people conceive in their hearts and the bad deeds they do.

