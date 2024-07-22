A video of a Ghanaian man's reaction after he was asked about the living standards in Ghana is trending

This comes after he remarked that Ghana is not experiencing hardship as others have portrayed

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by the young man

A Ghanaian man has caused a stir after he was asked for his views on the current state of Ghana's economy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @officialutvghana, the middle-aged man in an interview remarked that claims by some people that the country is in crisis were not valid.

Ghanaian Man shares his views on living standards in Ghana Photo credit: @Anthony Pappone/Getty Images @officialutvghana/TikTok

Buttressing his point, the young man said that jobs abound in the country; however, those unwilling to work hard are the ones who often complain.

"Ghana is not facing hardships, if you refuse to work, that it when you will complain. Personally, I am okay with the gains I make from my work."

Other Ghanaians who shared their views in the video shared diverse opinions, with some expressing a desire to relocate abroad at the slightest opportunity.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 197 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who flooded the video's comments section also shared varied opinions on the state of Ghana's economy.

Syrup commented:

why is all African countries suffering is not concerning. There's secret behind our suffering but they won't tell you

Sammy tuga indicated:

just a seconds if opportunity is given I will go out

Winfred Kofi indicated:

even if na Togo sef ago travel go aswear

Nelly Adams added:

Same UT medias don’t tell the leaders true our major problem is same media

