A video of a Ghanaian man opening up on life in the United Arab Emirates has triggered reactions online

In a video, he remarked that life in the Gulf country was very demanding, hence urging persons entrusted to keep his money not to disappoint him

Many people who commented on the video urged the young man not to give up on his hustle

A young Ghanaian man who relocated to the United Arab Emirates in search of greener pastures has opened up on his hustle in the Gulf country.

Taken to TikTok, the man posted a video of himself working in the early hours of the morning.

Ghanaian man opens up struggles in UAE Photo credit: @antwibernard12/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He lamented that his work as a lawn care professional was very demanding, so he had to wake up around 4:00 AM to complete the task assigned to him.

Looking exhausted, he urged his relatives back home not to disappoint him by squandering the money he had sent them for safekeeping because life abroad was not all rosy.

The touching video, which highlights the struggles Ghanaians go through in Dubai, has raked in over 6000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video urged him not to give up on his hustle.

Osagyefo Benteyone commented:

"Come to Ghana wae."

Anarfi Samuel88 indicated:

"Yes i hv been there before is not easy for there oooh am praying dat nobody in Ghana will go there."

Yahaya Yakubu added:

"May God be with you all."

John Bosco replied:

"Why do you give your money to someone save the money when you come, this time around we still de give money to somebody."

Ghanaian woman in UAE laments over hardship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who relocated to the UAE for greener pastures has admitted she made a mistake.

In a video on SVTV on YouTube, Sandra, who has been living in Dubai, says she now works as a cleaner and lives on a monthly salary of 500 dirhams, equivalent to GH¢1,700.

With a look of regret, she said her plan now is to save some money and return home because life in the gulf country was unbearable.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh