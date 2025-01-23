A video of a young Ghanaian man flaunting his wealth on social media has gone viral and got many people talking

In the video, the young man, known as Nana Kay, displayed bundles of cash packed in his room

The video attracted mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media, with many begging him for help

A young Ghanaian boy has set social media abuzz with his seemingly affluent lifestyle.

The young man, identified as Nana Kay, flaunted his wealth to the admiration of many on social media.

A Ghanaian boy flaunts wealth on social media and displays stacks of cash. Photo credit: @nanakay1325/TikTok.

In a video circulating on social media, Nana Kay displayed stacks of Ghanaian cedi notes packed in his room.

The money sighted in the trending video mainly comprised bundles of GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes.

Nana Kay's post raised questions about his sources of money, as his employment history remains unclear.

Ghanaian Law on Public Display of Wealth

Although Ghanaian law does not explicitly prohibit the public display of money, the Bank of Ghana (BoG), in April 2024, cautioned citizens against acquiring unexplained wealth.

The BoG, in a financial literacy notice to the public, warned that it will clamp down on persons who suddenly acquired wealth that they cannot explain the source.

In the circular, the Ghanaian central bank also cautioned the public against allowing third parties to receive or transfer funds through their bank accounts.

Despite this, Nana Kay seemed unperturbed, as he jammed to a gospel song and gave his TikTok followers a sneak peek into his ostentatious lifestyle.

The video captioned "Grace is Speaking." showed the young man teasing his followers with two bundles of GH¢100 notes.

Mixed reactions to Nana Kay's video

Nana Kay's video attracted mixed reactions from netizens. While many begged him for help, others also tapped into his blessings.

Below are some of the comments:

@Joyce Ampong said:

"All I need is 1,200 to pay for my hostel fees, please help me."

@Um BRENDA also said"

"Dear Lord bless my hand work so that I can earn more money like this and continue to bless Nana for his family. Nana say Amen."

@julietv01 commented:

"We thank God for a successful life ."

@THE ROCK also commented:

"Amen it’s my prayer. God keep blessing n keep protecting you. Lord remember me as well Amen.|"

@Ewura Akua wrote:

"Eyy. May God continue to bless your hustle medi3. All I need is 150 Ghana Cedis p3."

@RudeBoy also wrote:

"You will do this and they will come n rob u people. Charlie you people should not take this online thing as a joke oo."

Lady begs rich man to marry her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian flaunted his wealth on social media

In a video shared on TikTok, the 23-year-old man showed his fully completed luxurious house and expressed excitement over his achievement.

While reacting to the video, a young lady begged him to marry her, promising to be a good wife.

The lady's actions drew reactions from other commenters on the video, who called her many names.

