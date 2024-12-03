A video of a pretty white lady expressing her desire to date a Ghanaian man has gone viral on social media

She made this known in a TikTok video as she posted a short clip of her vacation in Ghana

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video commended the lady for expressing a desire to date Ghanaian men

A white lady popularly known in local parlance as Obroni has warmed hearts online after she took to social media to express her admiration for Ghana and its people.

The lady who has been on vacation in Ghana for some time has expressed her desire to date a Ghanaian man.

She made this announcement in a TikTok video after posting a short clip of herself at an undisclosed tourist destination in Ghana.

"I want to try and date a Ghanaian man who will be my first," she wrote in the video's caption.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video of the white lady announcing her intention to date a Ghanaian man had generated over 8,000 likes and 700 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian men ready to date Obroni'

Ghanaian men who took to the video's comments section expressed a desire to date the pretty Obroni lady.

kelvinyayrah commented:

"I'm bold to defend you forever if you give me the chance."

samuelbempa indicated:

"Why are you guys looking for Ghanaian men to date...... because we're handsome."

Star Prince added:

"May the lord be with yah."

Rushthem barbar and locks. added:

"I love u. am crushing on u dear. give me a chance."

omar ferguson added:

"And where should we summit the application?"

International Homie wrote:

"How old are you tho?"

Ghanaian marries Obroni lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady tied the knot with her Obroni boyfriend after many months of online dating.

The marriage happened after the Obroni man arrived in Ghana for the first time to meet his Ghanaian beau.

The interracial couple was spotted signing their marriage certificate at one of the local assemblies in the country.

