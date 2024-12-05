Ghanaian Lady Dedicates Her Engineering Degree To Her Mum: "She's Been Supportive"
- A video of a Ghanaian lady acknowledging her mum at her graduation has surfaced on social media
- The lady expressed her profound gratitude to her mum for her immense support by dedicating her degree to her
- Netizens who saw the video of the lady were elated and expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the comment section
A young Ghanaian lady has warmed hearts on social media with a touching gesture towards her mum during her graduation.
The young lady is among recent graduates who bagged a degree in Engineering from the university.
She could not contain her joy as she beamed with pride on her graduation day. In a video, the young lady acknowledges her mum's immense support in her academic journey.
She admits that pursuing a degree in Engineering is not easy. However, with the support of her mum, she persevered and emerged victorious.
Consequently, she dedicated her degree to the lovely woman who was equally happy at her daughter's graduation.
Watch the video below:
Congratulations pour in for Lilian
Netizens who saw Lilian's video were proud of both mum and daughter. They expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the video's comment section.
Ohemaa-ObaapaAfia
please is ur mum a queen mother
3d ago
5
Reply
View 1 reply
adaze
Congratulations Lilian🎉
3d ago
0
Reply
@Araba_piesie
congratulations 🎊 Lily
2d ago
0
Reply
mynamej_j
Surveyor💕🫂🥳
4d ago
3
Reply
Sampson Reflex
Well done engineer 👷🏾♀️🎉🤌🏾💥
2d ago
1
Reply
Ruthakosua2001
congratulations Lillian am super proud of you🥳
4d ago
3
Reply
Gifty’s_Joyful_Finds🚢🚀📦🇬🇭
congratulations dear
1d ago
0
Reply
Pomegranate@261
I celebrate your Grace 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
4d ago
1
Reply
godswaytublu
congratulations
1d ago
0
Reply
mavisquansah319
thank you mum 😭😭🤗🥰🥰🥰
4d ago
1
Reply
Angel👼Jibril🙌❤️
congratulations miss Lillian
3d ago
0
Reply
FRANCISCA ARTHUR
Congratulations 🎊🎉
4d ago
0
Reply
efualax
congratulations Lilian🎉
3d ago
0
Reply
Reflex
Congratulations 🎊miss
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh