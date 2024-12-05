A video of a Ghanaian lady acknowledging her mum at her graduation has surfaced on social media

The lady expressed her profound gratitude to her mum for her immense support by dedicating her degree to her

Netizens who saw the video of the lady were elated and expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the comment section

A young Ghanaian lady has warmed hearts on social media with a touching gesture towards her mum during her graduation.

The young lady is among recent graduates who bagged a degree in Engineering from the university.

She could not contain her joy as she beamed with pride on her graduation day. In a video, the young lady acknowledges her mum's immense support in her academic journey.

She admits that pursuing a degree in Engineering is not easy. However, with the support of her mum, she persevered and emerged victorious.

Consequently, she dedicated her degree to the lovely woman who was equally happy at her daughter's graduation.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Lilian

Netizens who saw Lilian's video were proud of both mum and daughter. They expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the video's comment section.

Ohemaa-ObaapaAfia

please is ur mum a queen mother

3d ago

5

Reply

View 1 reply

adaze

Congratulations Lilian🎉

3d ago

0

Reply

mynamej_j

Surveyor💕🫂🥳

4d ago

3

Reply

Source: YEN.com.gh