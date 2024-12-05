Fella Makafui's daughter, in a video that surfaced online, begged her not to leave her at home as she stepped out

In the video, the little girl clung onto to the actress' dress very tightly, demanding for her not to go out without her, a move that amused Fella

She tried to convince the little girl that she was not going anywhere, but Island was not convinced and did not want to stay at home

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui's daughter, Island in a video that has made significant rounds on social media, was displeased by her mother's attempt to leave her at home while stepping out.

In the footage, Island clung tightly to her mother, pleading not to be left behind as Makafui prepared to leave.

Fella Makafui and her daughter, Island, go viral. Photo source: islandfrimpong

Source: Instagram

In the video, Island held onto Fella's dress, visibly distressed at the idea of being left at home. Despite Fella Makafui’s efforts to reassure her daughter, the little girl remained unconvinced and continued to insist on accompanying her.

Island's antics made Fella laugh as she realised that her attempts at convincing her were falling on deaf ears. The video was spotted by netizens, who found it adorable.

Island and Fella Makafui warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Chicky said:

"😂😂At this age, all children are like that; they always want to follow mummy out."

Mrs. Bening wrote:

"Not today mama 😂😂😂pls stay home or I’m coming with you period."

OBAA MAGGIE said:

"She was like this woman you like roaming around too much not today 😂."

hildasisy said:

"Oh charley it is so sad, it's the kids that suffer during a divorce."

Medikal hangs out with Eazzy

Island's father, Medikal, has been living large since his divorce from Fella Makafui and was recently spotted with Eazzy.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper was at a nightclub with Eazzy, who he has been rumoured to be going out with.

The pair seemed to enjoy each other's company, exchanging smiles and having hearty conversations throughout the footage.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh