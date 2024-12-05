Ghanaian TikToker Yvette Aboagye, aka Maame Sika, graduated from KNUST with a bachelor's degree in marketing

To show how much she appreciates her mother, the content creator dressed her up in her graduation gown, hat and sash

Social media users who watched the video celebrated the mother and daughter for the degree and wished also them well

A popular Ghanaian TikToker graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a bachelor’s degree.

Yvette Aboagye, popularly called Maame Sika on TikTok, studied marketing at the university located in the Ashanti Region.

Popular Tiktoker Maame Sika removes her graduation gown and puts it on her mother to show her gratitude. Photo credit: @maame_sika8

Her sister, Ama Yeboah, and mother, who TikTok users call Obolo, were present to celebrate with Maame Sika on her graduation day.

After the graduation ceremony, they took pictures and videos to keep the day's memories.

In one of the videos on TikTok, Maame Sika removed her graduation gown and helped Obolo wear the outfit.

The happy graduate dressed her mother in her gown, hat and sash.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate TikToker and her mum

Social media users who saw the footage congratulated Maame Sika, while others celebrated her mother. Some prayed to have similar videos or pictures with their parents.

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video Maame Sika shared on TikTok.

NAA DEDEI said:

“This will be my mum and I in 2027,Amennnnn.”

𝐈𝐚𝐦_𝐀𝐤𝐮𝐚🦋❤️🫶 wrote:

“Mine passed 3 months after I started Uni.It’s time for graduation and Dad has gone blind 💔.”

spicy bony said:

“Lord I beg let my mum experience this kind of feeling 😭.”

Adjowa’s Closet👗📦❤️🎊 wrote:

“Doing this with my mom soon IJN🥹❤️🎊.”

Mummy’s 🥹fav 🦋gal🫂❤️ said:

“I tap into your blessings 🥹🙏.”

Eli-G Boutique wrote:

“I'm still thinking of who I'm gonna gv this gown to on my graduation day??.hmm loneliness on dis educational pursuit 🥺🥺.”

Grace Enyonam Ashinyo said:

“in few years to come by the grace of God my children will do same for me 🙏 congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 sika and the family.”

