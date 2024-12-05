Jackie Appiah extended her heartfelt gratitude to her community folks at her recent 41st birthday celebration

She acknowledged their efforts in helping out during the recent fire incident, which almost ruined her house and that of her manager's

After her speech, she spoke about how she would repay their kindness at her party

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah turned 41 on December 5, 2024, and threw a birthday party to celebrate her milestone.

The actress was surrounded by her mum, manager and members from her community and their families.

Jackie Appiah invited her community folks to join in her celebration because of their immense efforts to support her during the fire accident at her East Legon mansion.

The actress reflected on the fire incident during her 41st birthday celebration, clarifying that the fire only affected a small portion of her home, which was her cinema.

Jackie Appiah called the incident a scary moment and recounted how her community folks came together in such a short time to help fight the fire.

The 41-year-old star established that she would forever be indebted to her neighbours. She assured them of receiving several gifts from her after they made merry at the event.

Fans react to Jackie Appiah's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jackie Appiah's moments with her neighbours.

bessb3at commented:

"The only celebrities we have in Ghana are her and Nana Ama."

amabrown80 said:

"Such a kind-hearted woman❤️. God will bless her in thousand folds🙌❤️."

mrs_semanhyia commented:

"Very thoughtful of her! Such a Queen 😍🥰."

giftyboateng725 said:

"I am speechless 🙊. May Elohim continue to shower his Grace and blessings over your life because givers never lack."

cedeunice commented:

"One day, I will also share things with my community like this on my birthday, amen 🙏 🙌 God bless her with long life and good health."

"Very thoughtful of her♥️♥️♥️"

Jackie Appiah dances with her mum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah's beautiful mum had joined the actress on her 41st birthday.

The actress cut two cakes to mark her new milestone. After tasting the cake, Jackie Appiah gave her mum a bite and later danced with her, setting the tone for the joyous moment with her neighbours.

