A video of President Nana Akufo-Addo teasing the NDC at the NPP's final rally has surfaced on social media

The president, while addressing supporters at the rally, taunted the NDC and urged Ghanaians to reject them

The crowd cheered Akufo-Addo on as he explained why voting for the opposition party would be a mistake

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its final campaign rally at the University of Ghana (UG) Sports Stadium in Accra on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Thousands of NPP supporters attended the massive event to show their support for the ruling party ahead of the Ghanaian general election on December 7.

President Nana Akufo-Addo mocks the NDC and John Mahama at NPP's final rally ahead of the 2024 election. Photo credit: UGC.

The rally also brought together all the leading members of the NPP from across the country.

While addressing the large crowd at the UG Sports Stadium, President Akufo-Addo urged NPP supporters and sympathisers to keep faith with the party and vote massively for Dr Mahamudi Bawumia.

The president also encouraged Ghanaians to reject the oppositional National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

In a video excerpt of the campaign rally sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, President Akufo-Addo was captured mocking and taunting the NDC amid cheers from the crowd.

"Ɛyɛ zu, ɛyɛ azaa, ɛyɛ zu, ɛyɛ azaa, ɛyɛ zu, ɛyɛ azaa," he taunted.

Ɛyɛ zu, ɛyɛ za is a popular slogan for the NDC, but President Akufo-Addo added his own twist to it to mean his political rivals are fraudsters.

Netizen react to Akufo-Addo's NDC tease

Upon coming across the video, netizens on social media, particularly X, reacted to President Akufo-Addo's rendition of the NDC's popular slogan.

@nana1_asare said:

"You nor get the one he said nkoko nketekete."

@PrinceFounda also said:

"Look at Ghana’s president Herh God dey create ooooo wow."

@HipsyAfya commented:

"Full-time agenda man."

@thisisSarpong also commented:

"They don’t make politicians like this anymore."

Bawumia quenches his thirst with coconut water

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the flagbearer of the ruling NPP was spotted drinking coconut water in public.

While servicing the Vice President, the coconut seller endorsed him and urged Ghanaian youth to vote for the NPP.

Apparent supporters of the NPP also cheered presidential candidate Dr Bawumia on while he drank the coconut water.

