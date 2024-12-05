Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah threw a lavish party to celebrate her 41st birthday with her community members

The actress' mum graced the event, joining her daughter to fete the special guests

A video of the actress and her mum during the cake-cutting moment has surfaced on social media

Actress and socialite Jackie Appiah, who turned 41 on December 5, 2024, threw a lavish ceremony to mark her new age.

The actress invited her community members and their families to her mansion for the plush ceremony.

Jackie Appiah's aim was to thank them for helping fight off a fire incident which almost ruined her home and her manager's.

Videos from the actress' plush event have surfaced on social media, exciting scores of fans.

Many couldn't help but obsess over the customised coconuts and several other gifts reserved for the actress's special guests.

At the event, Jackie Appiah was spotted with her mum, who was dressed for the occasion. The actress's beautiful mum joined her to cut the two cakes delivered for the 41st birthday party.

A video of the cake-cutting moment, which has surfaced online, impressed many fans, especially as the actress fed and danced with her mum.

Jackie Appiah and mum stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jackie Appiah and her mum's heartwarming moments at the actress's birthday bash.

wonder_perf said:

"So graceful, so beautiful 🔥"

chairmanyaa123 wrote:

"Mummy is happy for a daughter ❤😊"

nana_ama_darkoa remarked:

"She birth her twin 😍😍😍 such a beautiful mum and daughter"

kobbycurly_oks noted:

"Jackie’s mom is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

flottycastiron_and_kitchenware added:

"Very thoughtful of her♥️♥️♥️"

Jackie Appiah's manager hypes her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, had written an emotional birthday message to celebrate the actress on her 41st birthday.

In her heartfelt message, Samira, who almost lost her home due to the recent fire accident, sought to remind the actress that her impact went far beyond the screen.

She showered accolades on the 2024 AMAA Best Actress winner, praising her for her talents and personal attributes.

