If elected, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, said he would work 24/7 to ensure Ghana works for Ghanaians.

He said his future government would be dedicated to improving Ghanaians' living standards and creating a pathway out of the nation’s economic turmoil.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, September 28, 2024, John Mahama stated that if elected President on December 7, 2024, he would take the aspirations, needs, and concerns shared with him on his campaign trail to heart and work towards finding sustainable solutions to the country’s problems.

He made the post following his campaign tour of the Ablekuma North, Central, West and South constituencies on Friday, September 27, 2024.

John Mahama also assured Ghanaians that he would always tell the truth and ensure that his government remains transparent and accountable to the people of Ghana.

“When things go well, I will celebrate with you. And when we face difficulties, I will be honest about the situation,” he stated.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to implement the 24-hour economy policy when given the nod.

He said the policy would create jobs, boost the country’s economic growth and address the rising costs of essential commodities.

Mahama outlines packages for 24/7 economy policy

Earlier, John Mahama outlined his future government’s support packages to catalyse his proposed 24-hour economy policy.

He said he planned to strategically invest in critical sectors, including infrastructure, security, and energy.

John Mahama noted that the 'time-of-use' tariff system was at the core of his 24/7 economy.

The system would provide cheaper and more reliable electricity for businesses during off-peak periods, reducing operational costs and encouraging longer hours.

The former president also promised several tax incentives to alleviate the financial pressures on businesses and aid their growth.

According to Mahama, areas like agro-processing and manufacturing would receive financial assistance from the Ghana EXIM bank to boost exports and consolidate the country’s industrial base.

John Mahama also assured small and medium enterprises that an NDC government would receive significant investments to help them expand, create jobs and contribute more to the economy.

NAPO rubbishes Mahama’s 24-hour economy

YEN.com.gh reported that the 2024 running mate for the New Patriotic Party has rubbished John Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal.

According to Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the proposed plan was impossible and impractical, further urging Ghanaians to disregard it.

Aiming to counter Mahama, NAPO added that Ghanaians did not need to work 24 hours as proposed because even God sleeps at night.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

